Horizon Hawks open the season with home wins

Horizon Christian School basketball team dominated in its season-opening homestand last weekend, starting with a win over the pesky Perrydale High School team in the Friday opener.
Winning that game 58-51 and defeating Trinity Lutheran 52-41 Saturday, the Hawks were led in scoring both nights by senior Derek Johnston, with 24 points on nine-for-18 shooting against Perrydale and 18 points on five-for-13 shooting against Trinity. Johnston also had seven assists against Trinity.
Caleb Lingel had a total of nine assists over the two games; as a team, the Hawks registered 10 against Perrydale and 11 versus Trinity.
The Hawks saw four players score against Perrydale: Alex Petshow 14, Bailey Holste and Lingel 10 each, with more distribution of points in the Saturday game: Petshow added 13, Holste and Lingel with seven each, and Kyle Brown with four.
Against Trinity, freshman Josh Rogers added a key corner three -pointer, under pressure early in the second half to give the Hawks an eight-point lead. Trinity had trailed Horizon 33-26 at the half, but narrowed the lead to three early in the third quarter before the Hawks regained full control.
The Pirates out-rebounded the Hawks 37-29, a statistic the Eagles corrected against Trinity, with a 33-31 edge — with five players collecting three or more. Team field goal shooting was below 40 percent in both games, but the Hawks raised their three-point percentage from 20 percent on four-of-20 shooting against Perrydale to five-of-13 against Trinity, with Petshow hitting a pair in both games.
The Hawks travel to Damascus Christian Friday night and host Trout Lake Saturday; varsity tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the team heads to eastern Oregon for games against Echo and Prairie City.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment