Horizon Hawks open the season with home wins

Horizon Christian School basketball team dominated in its season-opening homestand last weekend, starting with a win over the pesky Perrydale High School team in the Friday opener.

Winning that game 58-51 and defeating Trinity Lutheran 52-41 Saturday, the Hawks were led in scoring both nights by senior Derek Johnston, with 24 points on nine-for-18 shooting against Perrydale and 18 points on five-for-13 shooting against Trinity. Johnston also had seven assists against Trinity.

Caleb Lingel had a total of nine assists over the two games; as a team, the Hawks registered 10 against Perrydale and 11 versus Trinity.

The Hawks saw four players score against Perrydale: Alex Petshow 14, Bailey Holste and Lingel 10 each, with more distribution of points in the Saturday game: Petshow added 13, Holste and Lingel with seven each, and Kyle Brown with four.

Against Trinity, freshman Josh Rogers added a key corner three -pointer, under pressure early in the second half to give the Hawks an eight-point lead. Trinity had trailed Horizon 33-26 at the half, but narrowed the lead to three early in the third quarter before the Hawks regained full control.

The Pirates out-rebounded the Hawks 37-29, a statistic the Eagles corrected against Trinity, with a 33-31 edge — with five players collecting three or more. Team field goal shooting was below 40 percent in both games, but the Hawks raised their three-point percentage from 20 percent on four-of-20 shooting against Perrydale to five-of-13 against Trinity, with Petshow hitting a pair in both games.

The Hawks travel to Damascus Christian Friday night and host Trout Lake Saturday; varsity tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the team heads to eastern Oregon for games against Echo and Prairie City.