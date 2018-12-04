Letters to the Editor for December 5

Housing thoughts

In our search for where to locate affordable housing, the ancient trailer park at 20th and Cascade leaps to mind. It was at slum-level 25 years ago, and I’ve always felt badly for the families trying to make do and stay warm with funky heaters. I shudder to think what it is like now. Perhaps a visit by the health and/or building departments would help convince the owners the property to sell to the city at a reasonable price and avoid further problems.

I also advocate for more open space in future housing developments.

River Crossing has nowhere for the kids to play, nor any community gathering spots. It is just concrete and a big parking lot.



Alison McDonald

Hood River

Cartoons hypocritical

Something needs to be said about the consistently biased, left-leaning, false, anti-Trump and sometimes hypocritical cartoons that appear in the Hood River News. The latest examples are in the Dec. 1 edition:

Example 1: The cartoon about the use of tear gas was implied to be a bad thing to use by the border patrol. Tear gas is a non-lethal gas that was rightfully used to repel illegal entry into the U.S. to protect our sovereignty as a nation and for the safety of the border patrol. Obama allowed the use of tear gas nearly 80 times, but no mention was made of this fact. So this is an example of hypocrisy.

Example 2: Another cartoon is labeled “Poisonous Emissions,” with President Trump exhaling a black cloud in which is written “Lies, ignorance, anti-science,” while wearing a badge, “Climate change denier.” The climate has always changed and man-caused change is not supported by objective data. The anti-science group are those who altered data to make it fit what they want while ignoring increasing differences from what computers are predicating and what is actually measured by several entities. They seem to ignore the huge impact of the sun on climate, also.

So if anyone is promoting lies, ignorance and anti-science, it’s the man-caused climate promoters.

Thus, I think the Hood River News needs to do a better job of being objective and telling the truth.

Donald Rose

Hood River