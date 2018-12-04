Photos with Santa for children with sensory differences

Play Works, located across from Walgreens on the Heights, hosts photos with Santa for children who have sensory differences on Sunday, Dec. 9, beginning at noon. Ten-minute appointments can be scheduled at info@gorgeplayworks.com or 541-716-1316.

Santa will welcome children of all ages and abilities.

“This compassionate, sensory-friendly event allows families with children with all spectrums of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a Santa visit, in a comforting environment prior to public hours,” said a Play Works press release.

“Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience.”

There is a suggested $10 donation to benefit local families in need. Cocoa and cookies will be served.

The event is sponsored by Alpha Gamma (service sorority), Play Works Children’s Therapies, Lasting Light Photography, Julie Gilbert Re/Max River City and Rosauers.