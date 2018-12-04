Pick of the Week: Nativity display at Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek Road, will host a portion of The Allen Nativity Collection on Sunday, Dec. 9 from 2-4 p.m. The full collection features 500 sets from more than 70 countries, including Rwanda (at top), Nicaragua and Ecuador. Collected by Neil Allen, retired Disciples of Christ minister, the display at Valley Christian will feature more than 100 nativities. Allen travels to communities each December to display his collection, which has been highlighted by the Associated Press, NPR and more in its 30 years of public display, said a press release. Allen is a colleague of Valley Christian Pastor Alicia Speidel.