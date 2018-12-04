POLICE LOG, Nov. 17 to 28

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 26 — Cascade Avenue — Officer dispatched to a cold domestic violence assault that had occurred the night before. Later in the day, the suspect returned to the residence and was taken into custody for assault IV.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 18 — I-84 at exit 63 — Non-resident female arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 21 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a transient male for opening a public works vehicle and yelling in the parking lot of a business. He was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct II and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Nov. 25 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Trespassing complaint reported. The female was trespassed and notified to stay off the property.

Nov. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River female arrested for trespass I.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 19 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 20 — Prospect Avenue, 1100 block — Hit and run reported to have just occurred. After contacting the female subject, it was determined she was impaired. She was arrested for the hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 21 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nov. 21 — Wasco Street — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit. In the same event, a male was arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 25 — Second Street, 100 block — Counterfeit $20 found in a till at a local restaurant was turned over to the police department.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 23 — Railroad Street, 100 block — Abandoned vehicle reported.

Nov. 23 — Cascade Avenue — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.

Nov. 24 — Button Bridge Road/Interstate Bridge — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.

Nov. 25 — Hood River — Female driver observed at a premises open to the public. The female saw the officer and exited the vehicle. After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the female was noted to be misdemeanor suspended. A female passenger additionally had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody.

Nov. 25 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a traffic crash in which an injury occurred. A dog was deceased as a result of the crash and the driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Nov. 26 — 12th Street, 1500 block — Motor vehicle crash investigated.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 21 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Officer made contact with a transient male. The male had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Nov 25 — Nichols Parkway — Female contacted regarding a no contact order through the Washington State courts.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 17 — May Street, 2400 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Nov. 17 — State Street, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered on Oak Street; nothing was taken and there was no apparent damage.

Nov. 17 — Country Club Road, 100 block — Theft of four snow tires, mounted on rims, reported.

Nov. 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR for theft III, resisting arrest and an attempted assault on a police officer.

Nov. 23 — B Street,1800 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Nov. 23 — B Street, 1800 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported on the same block as an earlier report.

Nov. 23 — 18th Street, 1300 block — Stolen property reported.

Nov. 23 — B Street, 1600 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported to have happened during the night.

Nov. 24 — May Street, 3800 block — Stolen mountain bike reported.

Nov. 25 — Stella lane, 1600 block — Theft from a porch reported.

Nov. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.

Nov. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for theft II and giving false information to a police officer.

Nov. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female reported to be shoplifting over $1,600 worth of computers.

Nov. 27 — 18th Street, 1100 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Other:

Nov. 23 — Third Street, 1000 block — Runaway reported.

Nov. 28 — Lincoln Street, 1000 block — Female cited for a city ordinance violation.