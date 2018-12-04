Public invited to Dec. 10 bridge replacement workshop

Columbia River Gorge residents and travelers are invited to give feedback on plans to replace the aging and obsolete Hood River-White Salmon Bridge at an upcoming community meeting, said a press release.

The Port of Hood River received funding to work with community partners and relaunch the bridge replacement project. The next essential step requires completing the environmental review before construction funding may be sought. A new bridge would improve the movement of people and goods across the Columbia River, said a press release. The proposed replacement bridge also would address challenges with river navigation, vehicle traffic flow, safety, and pedestrian and bicycle travel between Oregon and Washington.

Significant efforts to replace the 90-year-old Hood River-White Salmon Bridge have been underway for the past two decades. During the project’s earlier phases, community members recommended a new bridge be located just west of the existing bridge with two vehicle lanes and a wide pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians. In 2018, the Port of Hood River secured $5 million in state funding to continue the bridge replacement project and complete the environmental review process. The Port of Hood River owns and maintains the bridge.

The drop-in style community meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10, 6–8 p.m. (Brief overview presentation at 6:30 p.m.), at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Riverview Room, 1108 E Marina Drive, Hood River.

More information can be found online at bit.ly/HoodRiverBridge and comments can be submitted via email to newbridge@portofhoodriver.com. Please put “public comment” in the subject line of your email.