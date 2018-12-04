Wendy Best at Klindts Dec. 8

Local author and artist Wendy Best will be signing copies of her new book of poetry, “Wild and Sweet,” at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles, on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m.

The poetry collection “celebrates her love of nature;” cover art is one of her own paintings. The book sells for $16.95.

Best is an avid gardener and enjoys hiking and camping in the wilderness with her husband, Dick, and their black lab. She is a former staff writer for The Hood River News and has lived in the Gorge for 20 years. She lives in Parkdale.

Book reviews

“Wendy Best delivers a seasonal celebration of the miracles and mysteries of the natural world. There is a reverence here for the divinity found in the fleeting moments of beauty — a fallen leaf, the magic in a singular spider’s web, the individuality of a snowflake. Best’s use of imagination as an ecological force is a gift.

“This is a collection to read again and again that will surely help our souls ‘bloom anew in spring.’” — Peter Marbach, photographer and author, Hood River

“In such a few words, Wendy unfolds tremendous imagery and feeling as she elegantly captures moments in our world that might otherwise go unnoticed. There is a special way of weaving nature that allows our minds to wander and imagine. She makes a connection to the spirit of being human and beckons us to enter into the wordscape, to become aware of the possibilities of understanding ...” — Peny Wallace, artist and art teacher, Hood River