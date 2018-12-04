Yesteryears: Paris Fair closes in 1988

1918 — 100 years ago

Thanksgiving Day last Thursday was fittingly observed in Hood River as well as throughout the valley, the observance probably being more general this year, on account of the ending of the war, than ever before.

C.A. Bell, chairman of the local canteen committee, which last week called for contributions of fruit for the soldiers of the Spruce Production division, at Vancouver Barracks, to furnish them a Thanksgiving treat, reports that 68 boxes of apples were contributed for the purpose and the committee wishes to thank the donors for their generosity.

Verbatim: Not So Easy To Get License To Marry County Clerk Vannet Says Sworn Certificates Of Fitness Must Be Presented By Both With receipt of notice from Secretary of State Earl Snell that the passage of the bill providing for sworn medical statements for both parties desiring to marry, County Clerk W.L Vannet now states that he will be able to supply licenses to marry only to those couples who present sworn statements of fitness to marry. The law provides for a complete medical examination of a most thorough nature, and those who will be granted certificates must be free from contagion or infections, venereal diseases, and must be able to assure physicians that they are not suffering from epilepsy, feeble-mindedness, insanity, drug addiction or chronic alcoholism. It is hoped that each person who is contemplating marriage will not only be wiling to submit to the Oregon law, but will also insist on the other party also complying with the requirements of this new law, which, it is believed, will result in a greater percentage of happy marriages and will cut down the percentage of tragedies which, in the past, have followed marriage. — Hood River News, December 2, 1938

1928 — 90 years ago

News was received here Tuesday of this week of the death, at Redondo Beach, Calif., of Capt. Henry C. Coe, a pioneer and son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Coe, who founded Hood River. Captain Coe, who was 84 years of age, was a leading figure in the early days of Hood River. He was one of the best-known pilots on the Columbia River. Four years ago, he presented to the City of Hood River the first American flag ever hoisted in Hood River. This flag was made by a former resident and raised on July 4, 1852, at a point near where Park Street School now stands. Recently the infirmities of old age overtook him, but he retained his full mental faculties to the end. It is believed that the remains will be laid to rest here.

1938 — 80 years ago

Members of the Hood River County Farm Bureau Federation, at the annual meeting held at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, Monday evening of this week, under the leadership of Roy Hazeltine, president, heard a review of the past year’s activities, while plans for the coming year were formulated. Reviewing the recent state convention, held in Hood River, Hazeltine, who is ending a most active year as president, paid tribute to Riddell Lage and his committee on arrangements, members of which were largely responsible for the outstanding success of the convention. Lage was elected as president for the coming year.

1948 — 70 years ago

Possibility of a new trend in shipping practices is pointed out by the local fruit industry. For the first time in years — since before World War II — heavy trucks have been coming into Hood River Valley from the Midwest and south to load apples and pears. The trucks have been operated by wholesalers in other sections of the country. Competition in the form of such trucks is being closely watched by the local industry in view of the heavy increases being shoved on the shippers by the railroads.

1958 — 60 years ago

Seven Wy’east basketball players slipped off their football shoes just in time to help lead the Golden Eagles to a 65-54 win over a visiting The Dalles team in a season opener Tuesday evening. It was sweet revenge for Wy’east as they downed a taller and favored squad who had thrashed them in both their previous non-league meetings in the past.

Better start getting in the Christmas mood; it’s not far off! Only 18 more shopping days ’til bright-eyed youngsters scamper downstairs to see what “Santa” brought.

1968 — 50 years ago

The future of Hood River County’s school lunch program, now under study by a district advisory committee, heads the agenda for a meeting set on Dec. 12 at Wy’east High. The committee is made up of citizens from all parts of the county who also serve as local school committee members. Their new function as a central group is to study major problem areas in the school district and make recommendations to the county school board. First problem being tackled is the school lunch program, a fragmented system which is operated in some schools, and by local organizations in other schools.

1978 — 40 years ago

Catered by Mookee Taft. The words have a familiar ring to people in the valley, and many of the same people who read the words have eaten the dinners. The West Side Fire Department and guests, about 100 people in all, will have their turn this weekend. What’s for dinner? Prime rib roast, green salad, baked potatoes with assorted toppings, green vegetables, garlic bread and orange sherbet. Food presentation is a special joy for Taft, whether she is decorating a whole turkey with sweet potatoes or decorating a big potato salad with a shiny white sauce. “If everyone else has fun, that’s my pleasure,” she said.

1988 — 30 years ago

The Paris Fair department store, a downtown Hood River institution for nearly nine decades, will soon close its doors permanently. The building has been sold and the new owners plan a sailboard shop on the first floor; part retail and part restaurant and gathering place for boardsailers on the second. The store closed Sunday to prepare for a “going out of business” sale that begins Dec. 7.

1998 — 20 years ago

Clothing and bags made by Hood River’s Dakine will be featured on several episodes of NBC’s “Friends.” Dakine made its television debut through the character Joey, played by actor Matt LaBlanc. LaBlanc wore a Dakine shirt for 15 minutes on an episode aired Nov. 12. Dakine’s Chief Financial Officer, William K. Bottomley, said LaBlanc had bought Dakine clothing and wanted to wear the clothes on the show. The show’s producers, Warner Bros., contacted Dakine, which sent them bags of clothing to be used in winter travel scenes.

2008 — 10 years ago

The City of Cascade Locks will be featured on the popular CBS television series, “The Amazing Race.” The final show of the series’ 13th season will air on CBS at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7 and at some point in the show, competitors will travel by zip-line from the Bridge of the Gods, over the Columbia River to Thunder Island. Competitors will then compete in a game on Thunder Island.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer