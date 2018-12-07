December Tree of the Month: Douglas fir

The City of Hood River’s 2018 Christmas Tree is a Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii). This tree species is Oregon’s most common tree, and is the Oregon state tree.

Not a true fir, the Douglas fir has its own unique species classification. The cones on a Douglas-fir hang downward, unlike true firs. The tree grows naturally into a cone shape and has a one to one and a half-inch sweet-smelling needles. Full-grown trees may exceed 250 feet in height and 10 feet in diameter.



Douglas fir trees are tremendously important to Oregon and the nation. This tree species is the most widely used source for lumber and plywood.

Douglas fir forests are home to a vast array of wildlife, they are among the most heavily used forests for recreation, and vast forest areas dominated by Douglas firs play an important role in maintaining clean air and water.



The Douglas fir is the nation’s most popular Christmas tree, and can be found in nearly every Christmas tree lot across the country. It was named after David Douglas, a young Scottish botanist, who studied the tree in the Pacific Northwest during the 1820s.

This information was provided by the City of Hood River Tree Committee, a citizen advisory committee appointed by the Hood River City Council.



The committee works to promote and protect trees on city property and throughout our community.

Information used was from an excerpt of the OSU Department of Forestry Publication EC 1450, “Trees to Know in Oregon.”