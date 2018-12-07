How to Help: Dec. 8 edition

Warming Shelter seeks donations at library

Hood River Shelter Services Director Sarah Kellems reports that the warming shelter is in need of donations of winter gloves, sleeping bags in new or good used condition, cough drops, and shower passes for the Hood River Aquatic Center ($2, can be purchased at the front counter at the pool).

A donation box has been set up at the downtown Hood River County Library branch to accept gloves, cough drops and shower passes; sleeping bags can be dropped off at Hood River Valley Christian Church with a tag indicating they are for the warming shelter, said Kellems.

For more information, email director@HoodRiverCares.org or call 509-637-0771.

Hood River Valley Adult Center

The Hood River Valley Adult Center is continuing its “Socks for Seniors Campaign” through the month of December. Bring in new men’s and women’s socks, hats, gloves and scarves to donate to seniors in need this winter season.

Drop off items at the front desk. For more information, call 541-386-2060. The senior center is located at 2010 Sterling Place.

*

The center is already thinking about its annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, held this year on Feb. 23. Donations for the silent auction are currently being collected; all proceeds support the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Call the number above to donate or for more information.

‘Holiday Giving Lights’ at Waucoma

Waucoma Bookstore, 212 Oak St., is making it easy to donate books to area school libraries.

Holiday Giving Lights was created this year to benefit local school libraries, said Waucoma co-owner Jenny Cohen. “Over the years, we’ve had customers who have purchased books for their child’s school library. Other bookstores do wish lists and giving trees for schools or local nonprofits. We thought we would try something similar and came up with Holiday Giving Lights, since we don’t have room for a tree (in the store).”

The schools supplied a wish list of book titles, and Waucoma created book cards, hung on lights on the front counter. Select a card to purchase that book; book plates will be placed in all books with each donor’s name inside — although anonymous donations are fine, too. Books will be delivered to the schools in January.

Participating schools are Columbia High School in White Salmon, and Hood River Middle, Wy’east Middle, Mid Valley Elementary and May Street Elementary in Hood River.

‘Pray 4 Snow’ Dec. 7

Pray 4 Snow, the annual Hood River Valley High School ski and snowboard teams fundraiser, happens Friday, Dec. 7 from 6-10 p.m. at KickStand Coffee & Kitchen, 1235 State St., Suite 100.

The event is free to attend and includes a raffle, meet and greet, food for purchase and more.

Warming the Gorge helps Christmas Project

Sarah Keller of Knot Another Hat and Yvonne Ellsworth of LavenderSheep are again collecting warm, handmade items for those in need during their annual Warming the Gorge campaign.

“This year, we are making it extra simple by giving all the warm garments to The Christmas Project,” said a Warming the Gorge press release.

Items can be brought to Knot Another Hat, 11 Third St. No. 103, Hood River, until Dec. 9.

Red Carpet sales benefit FISH Dec. 12

All day on Dec. 12, 100 percent of all sales at the Red Carpet Inn, 3631 Cascade Ave., will go to FISH Food Bank.

Foster youth gift drive through Dec. 15

Avenue Properties, Columbia Gorge CASA and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation have joined forces to create a Foster Youth Holiday Gift Drive through Dec. 15. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at Avenue Properties offices located in The Dalles, 406 E. Second St., and Hood River, 116 Third St. No. 209. Gifts can additionally be brought to the Festival of Trees “Community Day” event on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

For more information, call Columbia Gorge CASA at 541-386-3468 or Avenue Properties at 541-716-0701.



‘Share the Warmth’ renewed

Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington have geared up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign. Through Dec. 19, Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for the local community.

In the Columbia River Gorge, donations will be distributed to those in need by local charities and shelters, such as WINGS, Soroptimist International, Washington Gorge Action Program, local schools and sheriff’s offices, according to a press release. The public can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. Windermere’s Columbia River Gorge locations are listed below:

Cascade Locks: 651 WaNaPa Street

Hood River: 504 Cascade Ave. and 315 Oak St.

Bingen: 106 West Steuben

Stevenson: 220 Southwest Second St.

The Dalles: 122 E. Second St.

“Beyond helping people buy and sell homes, our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities,” said Scott Mitchelson, president, Windermere Real Estate/Oregon and Southwest Washington.

“Not only do they raise a substantial amount of funding through the Windermere Foundation, they give back in other ways too, whether that is collecting coats and blankets for the needy or volunteering at a local charity.”

SMART seeks reading volunteers

SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) is seeking volunteers to read just one hour a week at schools in Hood River County.

Volunteers bring the love of reading and learning to thousands of children across Oregon each year. In the 2018-19 school year, SMART needs 30 more reading volunteers in order to provide valuable one-on-one reading support and books to keep to more than 150 children in our local schools, including:

Cascade Locks School

Country Club Head Start

May Street Elementary

Mid Valley Elementary

Westside Elementary

Parkdale Head Start

Parkdale Elementary

*

To learn more, contact your local SMART office at 971-634-1614, or visit our website at www.getSMARToregon.org.