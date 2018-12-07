HR Farmers’ Market continues during winter months

The Hood River Farmers’ Market opens for the indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 1-4 p.m. at The Ruins (formerly Springhouse Cellars).

“Gorge residents can continue to choose local food first and buy direct from producers on the first and third Saturday of the month from 1- 4 p.m.,” said a Gorge Grown Food Network press release. The Ruins is located near First Street and Cascade Avenue.

“This year, the indoor market will feature more produce than ever,” said the press release. “Customers can also find a wide variety of locally made and raised goods: Meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, sauerkrauts, honey, kombucha, jams, preserves, dried herbs and more. Vendors will include new and longtime favorites.”

The market, operated by local non-profit Gorge Grown Food Network, will also celebrate local artisans, including handmade gifts from artists and makers.

The farmers’ market accepts credit, debit, Veggie Rx and SNAP EBT. SNAP shoppers can receive a free $10 bonus when they use their benefits at the market.

For more information, stop by the market info table at the market or contact Market Manager Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.