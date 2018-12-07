Kegler's Corner: Double A wins

Last week, Double A Orchards won the first half of the eclectic Tuesday Nite Mixed league at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. As always, it was a family affair for the fab four Double A crew, starring daughter Ciena Brittle, who just edged mom Nancy Asai in the scoring department. The gifted Ms. Brittle got better as the match progressed with scratch 224 and 243 games that propelled her to a vital 647 series. Nancy started and finished strong, bookending a couple of solid scratch 230-plus games around a forgettable one for a solid 627 set. It’s tough to beat a team that puts up numbers like those! Congratulations to the Double A crew that also includes key teammates Trevor Johnson and sponsor Aron Asai, the other critical cogs in this emergent dynasty. This is big stuff because by winning the first half, Double A Orchards earns a top spot in the roll off for the league championship at the end of the season.

Young Levi Phelps and Hood River’s legendary Stuart Kawachi led the individual highlights last week. Levi’s magic touch roared to the forefront once again in the Fraternal, where he topped all scoring last week with a smooth scratch 720 three game series. Levi’s finesse game is really shining bright this season. He has raised his average to a heady 210 pins per game, which puts him in the top five averages in the city. Welcome to all-star status Levi, you’ve earned it!

Stuart is also pounding the pins like a kid again. Last week after his first game in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, he jumped into an old phone booth and changed into a blue speedo with a big red S on the front. Then, faster than a speeding train, he amassed 11 strikes in his second stanza for a pro-like scratch 279, the highest game in all leagues last week. Stuart went on to fashion a nifty scratch 696 series which was a whopping 165 pins over his average. That outdid everybody in the most pins over average department in league play last week. Great bowling everybody!

League reports

Monday night Industrial: Lynn Spellman, 244, 238 games and 676 series; Matt Hodges, 256 game and 663 series; Nancy Asai, 211, 210 games and 617 series

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Stuart Kawachi, 279 game and 696 series; Chad Mason, 248 game and 672 series; Ciena Brittle, 243, 224 games and 647 series; Nancy Asai, 236, 235 games and 627 series; Mary Finley, 221, 203 games and 606 series; Patrick Olson, 248 game; Carl Casey, 241 game; Bryan Mason, 237 game; Joey Sheirbon, 235 game; Dawnell Espersen, 206 game

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 247, 216, 205 games and 668 series; John Miller, 233 game and 613 series; Ken Kramer, 225 game; Ron Baumsteiger, 224 game; Mick Sherrell, 213, 200 games

Wednesday night Fraternal: Levi Phelps, 258, 236, 226 games and 720 series; Jeff Miller, 248, 235 games and 716 series; Casey Barker, 653 series; Bryan Mason, 267 game; Roger Montavon, 247 game; Ted Rosenberg, 241 game; Josh Worth, 239 game; Bernie Keys, 215 game; Ciena Brittle, 214 game

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Lynn Spellman, 236 game and 604 series; George Buck, 213 game; Len Allen, 212 game; Neil Johnson, 205 game; Bernie Keys, 200 game

Thursday County: Rod Pratt, 207 game; Gordon Pillon, 202 game