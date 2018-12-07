POLICE LOG, Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 1 — Second Street — Male arrested for assault and disorderly conduct after being refused entry into a drinking establishment and assaulting a security guard.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 29 — Sieverkropp — Found drugs reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 29 — Hood River — A resident of The Dalles was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered two and a half times above the legal limit.

Dec. 1 — I-84 at exit 64 — Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 30 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 1 — Hood River — Hit and run reported downtown.

Dec. 2 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Hit and run reported. The suspect was later located and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 1 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Linn County Circuit Court felony warrant.

Dec. 2 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Resident male arrested with a local warrant.

Dec. 2 — 12th Street — Transient female arrested for a restraining order violation.

Dec. 2 — Jackson Park — Transient female arrested for a restraining order violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 30 — 12th Street, 2200 block — Female arrested for theft II.

Nov. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer made contact with asset protection staff regarding employee theft.

Dec. 1 — Industrial Loop, 1200 block — Hit and run reported. Upon investigating the call, an officer determined there was a vehicle stolen from the property that had struck eight or nine parked cars as well.

Dec. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft from a local business reported.