Santa comes to WAAAM’s Second Saturday

Join the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum for festive fun on Dec. 8 during the monthly Second Saturday event featuring a special guest: Santa.
“As everyone knows, Santa is a pilot. Even with his busy schedule, he will be able to be at WAAAM from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with kids, get group photos and give out some pre-Christmas treats,” said a WAAAM press release. “Santa has also brought some information about what it takes to fly around the world to WAAAM.”
Some of the museum’s airplanes and automobiles will be out and about for visitors to enjoy between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Many of the selected museum cars will be the ones decorated for the Hood River Holiday parade, all lit up to continue the fun.
Don’t want a photo with Santa? Check out the museum’s Pegasus-pulled sleigh in the WAAAM photo corner instead.
