Service Announcement for Dec. 8: Allen Jackson

Allen Jackson
Please join the family of Allen (Al) E. Jackson in a celebration of life on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Community Church, 5 S.W. Benson Ave., Cascade Locks, Ore. For more information, call 541-374-8999.
