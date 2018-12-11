Lyle woman, 60, found dead in Columbia River

On Dec. 6, at approximately 11:33 p.m., the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office requesting an area check of the Port of Stevenson.

They had been notified by John Hadley, Lyle, Wash., that his wife, Laura L. Green, 60, had not returned home from windsurfing., according to Skamania Undersheriff Pat Bond.

It was believed she may have been in the Stevenson area, according to Bond

At 11:54 p.m., a deputy located Green’s car parked near the Port. The vehicle was unoccupied except for the couple’s dog, according to Bond.

He said it appeared Green had not returned to the car. A ground search was conducted, by Sheriff’s Deputies, of the north bank of the Columbia River near the windsurfing beach and surrounding area is accessible by foot, while a boat and air search were scheduled for the morning.

On Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Green’s body was located by marine deputies west of Stevenson along the banks of the Columbia River. She was recovered and transported by Skamania County Sheriff’s Office vessel to Cascade Locks, where she was taken to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The river conditions were very hazardous with extremely high wind gusts, sustained winds and low temperatures making the search and rescue effort very difficult, according to Bond.