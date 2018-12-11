Hood River News logo

Service Announcements for Dec. 12 edition: Lewis Johnson and Lloyd Walworth

As of Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Lewis Johnson

Lewis Arnold Johnson, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 6, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.

Private burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery. All are invited to the family-directed memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church.

Lloyd Walworth

Lloyd Bruce Walworth, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Dec. 7, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

A family-directed memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22 at The Dalles High School Auditorium.

﻿

More like this story

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)