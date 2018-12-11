Service Announcements for Dec. 12 edition: Lewis Johnson and Lloyd Walworth

Lewis Johnson
Lewis Arnold Johnson, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 6, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Private burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery. All are invited to the family-directed memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church.
Lloyd Walworth
Lloyd Bruce Walworth, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Dec. 7, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
A family-directed memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22 at The Dalles High School Auditorium.
