Sheriff deputy shoots at suspect during arrest near Odell

Sgt. Joel Carmody fired his weapon in the course of an arrest in Odell, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was uninjured, according to the official report.

On Dec. 3, at approximately 7:04 a.m., Carmody, a patrol sergeant, initiated a traffic stop in Odell for traffic infractions. The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Gabriel Cruz Bejarano, 27, of Odell, allegedly failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights and siren, according to the HRCSO statement.

Bejarano reportedly continued north from Odell on secondary roadways, eventually leaving the paved road way, entering an orchard in the 4300 block of Chamberlain Drive. The deputy continued to follow the vehicle through the orchard, using his loudspeaker to give commands to the driver. Approximately 400 yards into the orchard, Berajano stopped and quickly exited his vehicle with a black object in his hand. The deputy gave verbal commands and fired one shot, missing the subject. The deputy continued giving verbal commands, which the subject eventually complied with. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Berajano was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Attempt to Elude Police-Felony, and No Operator’s License. He was lodged in NORCOR.

Carmody is a 12-year veteran of the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The use of force by the deputy is under investigation by the Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team in accordance with SB 111. Officers from Hood River Police Department, Hood River Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police are working cooperatively on this investigation with OSP as the lead.

Any further information will be released by the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office.