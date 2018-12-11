Alzheimer’s Association holds community forum

Virtual Dementia Tour Walk in someone else’s shoes during this 40-minute, free simulation of what it’s like to live with dementia. Tours are scheduled for Dec. 12-13 at Providence Brookside Manor, 1550 Brookside Drive, Hood River. Tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 13. Appointments can be made at 541-387-6370 or Desirae.Espeland@....

What are the gaps in services regarding dementia support in Hood River County?

That was one of several questions posed to more than 25 community members at an Alzheimer’s Association community forum, held Dec. 6 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Attendees included those living with the disease, members of the Aging in the Gorge Alliance and healthcare partners.

The goal was to identify support services and resources as well as any gaps in public knowledge regarding diagnosis.

Tracy Morgan, executive director, Sara Kofman, public policy director, and Heidi Rowell, program director, all with Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter, presented; Britta Wilson, program director for Volunteers in Action and a member of Aging in the Gorge Alliance, also spoke, as did Anna Williams, newly elected state representative, who attended in a non-official capacity.

Audience members said there is very little in the way of Alzheimer’s-related services in Hood River, including respite care, transportation, affordable live-in care and memory care in general.

“People don’t see how many people are affected by the disease … and access to services are limited because we’re a rural community,” said one attendee.

Wilson said there’s a common perception that those with dementia are in memory care, but in reality, “most people do remain in the community — 60 percent of the people living with dementia are in their own home, and only 40 percent are in memory care.”

Wilson also shared information about the Mid-Columbia’s recent Dementia Friendly Community certification — the region is the first in Oregon to receive the certification — and the ongoing work to ensure that all sectors know how to communicate with people living with dementia, such as bank tellers, grocery store clerks and law enforcement officers.

“We’ve learned there is a huge need and we’re taking steps in that direction,” she said. One example of outreach: The Virtual Dementia Tour event held Dec. 12-13 at Providence Brookside Manor, which she described as “pretty life changing.” (See infobox for more details.)

Rowell noted that many times, friends and family will notice a change in a person’s memory, but don’t know the next steps to take, or if the changes are a normal part of getting older.

Ten early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s Memory loss that disrupts daily life Challenges in planning or solving problems Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work or at leisure Confusion with time or place Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships New problems with words in speaking or writing Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps Decreased or poor judgment Withdrawal from work or social activities Changes in mood and personality — www.alz.org

“It’s hard to have those conversations,” she said. “Who do you talk to?”

Age related memory changes are normal. “And then there’s the abnormal,” she said. “An easy one is, it’s normal to forget where you put your keys. That happens on a frequent basis, but you don’t forget what the car key is for. That’s the big difference between normal and something you need to be concerned with. When it’s impacting daily life negatively, that’s the time to be concerned about it.”

“It’s interesting that if someone hurts their ankle, they have no issue going to the doctor, but for forgetfulness or those kind of impairments, they don’t want to go,” commented an audience member.

Wilson said there’s a fear associated with a dementia diagnosis — of losing independence and being put in a home — as well as the stigma attached to the disease.

“It’s a fatal disease and that’s pretty scary, but education brings understanding,” Rowell added, “Just because there’s not a cure doesn’t mean there aren’t things that can be done to make quality of life better.”

“Dementia” is an umbrella term to describe cognitive impairment. “Alzheimer’s is the most common form,” Rowell said, “and 50-75 percent have that.

“There are numerous types, and some are reversable, but most are not,” she said, adding that these diseases progress fairly rapidly and that there is no known cure at this time.

The hallmark of the disease is “the plaques and tangles in the brain” that cause problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

“This is not a normal part of aging,” Kofman said. “It’s a disease. We need to remember that the brain is changing and it’s a disease.”

How we refer to the disease is also important, said Wilson, to combat the stigma.

“People have a lot of different names for Alzheimer’s and dementia … Language is important. We don’t call people ‘cancer patients,’ we say, ‘People living with cancer,’” she said. “It’s important to note that language switch.”

The impact of Alzheimer’s is mostly on women, with two thirds living with the disease and another two thirds serving as caregivers for family members.

“Why women are more affected by this disease is something (the association) is working on,” she said.

Morgan said the goal of the Alzheimer’s Association is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease “through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.”

All resources are free to the communities they serve, funded by donors.

“We need volunteers,” Morgan said. “We can provide more programs and services, but we need volunteers to get that out to the community.”

Rowell noted that resources are available in English and Spanish, and more Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed.

“We are looking for volunteers to teach classes in Spanish,” she said.

An Alzheimer’s support group meets every second Wednesday of the month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. All are welcome to attend.