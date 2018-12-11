Cascade Observations: Be Here Now

This morning, I prepared my weekly grocery list and stopped by my mother-in-law’s home to collect hers. I dare not go grocery shopping without a complete list and a pen to cross off items as I place them in my shopping cart. While getting ready to go shopping, I silently recite my daily mantras:

Pay attention. Try to remember. Be here now.

Three simple sentences, three meaningful phrases to live by.



Unfortunately, my routine recitations didn’t help me today. My mother-in-law had only three items on her list. I tried to write them down on my own list, but she insisted I could take her list with me. Off I went to the store. Within minutes of arriving, I had misplaced her list. I checked all my pockets and every crevice in my purse. No list. I could only remember two of the three items. I called her on my cell phone. She too could only remember two items, and no longer had her written list, as she had given it to me! I hung up, and went in search of the missing scrap of paper. There, on the supermarket floor near the display of onions, was her list.



I called her back with the good news; all items accounted for. As for me, my list was long and complicated, and though I crossed off every item as I placed it in my basket, I managed to miss dental floss and soap. Oh well, I guess we’ll be a little less clean for a few days. Thank goodness the critical items — potato chips and chocolate bars — made it home in my bag.

I’ve been keeping a daily journal for 18 years in an attempt to collect and save memories. Every day, when I wake up, I write in it, making a record of what happened the day before.

My entries are usually full of the mundane comings and goings in a day, like “Washed the kitchen floor,” “Stopped by the bank,” “Took a walk.” Almost always, I write about what we ate for dinner. Cooking at our house is an important event, worthy of a sentence or two in my journal.

Recording the weather is another frequent entry. And every visit to see our grandson is recorded in depth — from a first giggle to an achievement in crawling.



I am religious about writing in the journal every day, a discipline I learned from my mother-in-law. Not only does she make a daily entry in her diary, but upon waking also takes “Kinventory” of her family, mentally reviewing each person. At 89 years of age, and the mother of seven children, her “kinventory” can take some time.



One of my sisters-in-law has joined us in daily journaling, but she also tries to write about important national and international events, a practice I am trying to add to my daily ritual. In 2018, there have been many sad entries.



Jan. 13: “A false alarm was mistakenly sent out to the residents of Hawaii, warning them of an atomic attack on its way.”

Feb. 15: “Yesterday there was another massacre at a school. Seventeen dead in Parkland, Fla. When will it end?”

July 9: “Twelve boys from a Thai soccer team and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped in a cave for over two weeks. Today they rescued some of them.”

Sept. 1: “Senator John McCain was buried today. President Trump was not invited to the funeral.”

Nov. 13: “Horrible wildfires in California. The town of Paradise is completely gone — thousands of homes destroyed and many deaths. Another fire rages in Southern California. Super scary.”

Happily, my journal is filled with more wonderful memories than disturbing ones. This year, I was lucky enough to travel to Portugal and northern Spain with my husband and our close friends. We had so many adventures and saw so many fabulous things that I had to supplement my regular journal with one just dedicated to the trip. Every time I read it, my memories of the experience are refreshed.



*

Thanks to cell phones equipped with cameras, memories can be recorded and simply saved in a visual manner as well. At my grandson’s first birthday party, we were able to collect new memories and experience the miraculous last 12 months in the form of photos and videos projected from their television. I may not understand how to use my cell phone for much more than a simple phone call or to time my cookies baking in the oven, but it is a wonderful invention that helps strengthen my memory.



Anna Quindlen, in her fabulous book of essays, “Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake: A Memoir of a Woman’s Life” says three markers of aging are the following: Lunch conversations about ailments; watching the weather channel; reading the obituaries. Do I do these? Check, check and check. To this list I add, “Forgetting, worrying about forgetting, and becoming obsessed with worrying about forgetting.”

Dementia took my mother and grandmother away from me too soon, but as the holidays near, and the treasured tree decorations are unwrapped once again, each ornament brings forth wonderful memories, and I feel blessed.



As Eleanor Roosevelt is credited with saying, “Yesterday’s history, tomorrow’s a mystery. Today is a gift — that’s why they call it the present.” Ram Dass would add: Be. Here. Now.