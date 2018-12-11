Entertainment Update for Dec. 12 edition

Tyson Huckins at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Dec. 14: Tyson Huckins, 6-9 p.m. (singer/song writer, solo act)

Saturday, Dec. 15: Matt Coughlin, 6-9 p.m. (singer/song writer, covers)

Sunday, Dec. 16: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

‘Wine and Words’ Dec. 14

Wine and Words, a literary open mic, happens Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Bring a work in progress, favorite poem or just come to listen. Open to everyone. Meets the second Friday of each month at Tierra de Lobos Winery, 201 Osprey, Lone Pine, The Dalles.

Jazz at HR Hotel Dec. 14

On Friday, Dec. 14, Jazz by the Fireplace returns to the Hood River Hotel, featuring John Bryan (guitar), Alan Taylor (trumpet), Mike Stillman (sax) and Mike Turley (bass). Music is in the lobby from 5-9 p.m.

Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

Flannel Party at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

The Flannel and Frost Holiday Party happens Saturday, Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at The Pines. “Don we now, our favorite flannels!” Throw on your festive flannel to fight the winter frost. Enjoy mulled spice wine, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



History Museum Open House Dec. 15

Join the holiday fun as The History Museum of Hood River County throw open the doors to all comers on Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon-4 p.m. Enjoy festive music, storytelling, crafts, and sweet and savory foods washed down with spiced cider or hot chocolate. Low Bass Fusion Trombone Quartet takes the stage at 1 p.m., Harmony of the Gorge performs at 3 p.m. Every child may select a free stuffy toy and a holiday book to take home.

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.

Meg and Ronnie at Everybody’s

It’s country blues and swing tunes from Megan Alder (guitar) and Ronnie O. (bass) at Everybody’s Brewing on Monday, Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. for local music. No cover charge.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Balch Hotel jam Dec. 14

Join the fun — an open acoustic jam in the parlor of the Balch Hotel with proprietor Josiah Dean and other local musicians on Friday, Dec. 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. “Bring your favorite instrument and share tunes for everyone to play along. It’s a fun, casual, supportive environment. We’ll have extra percussion to play if you want to jump in and help keep the beat,” said a press release.

Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.

‘After the Burn’ benefit concerts scheduled

A benefit concert for the recent California wildfire incidents is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 4 at The Ruins, featuring local bands the Wasco Brothers (6-8 p.m.) and Greenneck Daredevils (8-10 p.m.). All proceeds go to benefit the California wildfire victims.

Suggested donation is $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter.

Additional shows Feb. 1 and March 8.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Dec. 15

On Saturday, Dec. 15, The Dalles Eagles Lodge hosts an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with music by DJ Fergie. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest attire. Party starts at 7 p.m. Come join the fun: $3 members, $4 guests.

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Mark Reynolds Band at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. it’s the Mark Reynolds Band at White Buffalo. “A talented singer-songwriter, his original songs have roots in blues, folk and bluegrass.” The band features Steve Alford (drums), Jim Drake (mandolin) and George Benz (bass).

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Advent Concert Dec. 14

The annual Advent Concert Series at Riverside Church continues Friday, Dec. 14 from noon-1 p.m. Musicians include Tim Mayer (keyboards), Mike Grodner (drums), Dave Captein (bass), Lynn Thomas (vocals), Maza Brady (vocals) and Jay Reed (guitar).

Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State Streets, Hood River.



December Teen Programs at HR Library

Makerspace Teen Crafting is Wednesday, Dec. 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Make things, drink cocoa and enjoy a festive film. Supplies and possible project ideas will be on hand but results are up to the maker’s imagination. Gift and ornament making supplies, will be available too.

Snow to Go is Saturday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon. Test out different snow recipes with the help of the Library’s Teen Council and take home some winter wonderland. Open to all ages.

Winter Break Movie Marathon, Friday, Dec. 28 (Ant-Man) and Saturday, Dec. 29, (Ant-Man and the Wasp) from 3-5:30 p.m.

Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

Christmas Bird Counts Dec. 15-16

Bird counts help improve data for local bird populations and rely on volunteers to gather information. The Larks bird group has upcoming day trips in Washington and Oregon. Backyard feeder data is also helpful; contact the count leaders if you want to participate.

Saturday, Dec. 15, Camas Prairie-Trout Lake (includes Glenwood, Conboy NWR). Contact Jim White jwhite@gorge.net.

Sunday, Dec. 16, Lyle (includes Klickitat & Columbia rivers, The Dalles, High Prairie). Contact Bob Hansen bobhansen@peak.org.

Saturday, Dec. 29, Columbia Hills — Klickitat Valley (Goldendale, Centerville, Columbia River, and a small area in Oregon. Contact Samuel Holman sam4cb@embarqmail.com or 509-250-1816.

Kit Gaurotte at Tarwater

Tarwater’s Tuesdays with guitarist Kit Garoutte and Friends continues 5:30-7:30 p.m. (no show Christmas/New Year’s Day). No cover charge.



Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.

Ashleigh Flynn at Double Mountain Dec. 22

Critics say the new album from Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters “features 10 original songs of strength and hope. It’s a collection that swaggers like the Stones and charm like a Sunday afternoon front-porch session. Country-laced roots charged with abundant chick-rock energy is this Portland-based outfit’s stock in trade.” The all-female band features Kathryn Claire (Big Bridges) and Jenny Conlee (Decemberists). Catch them at Double Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 22. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Rocket Launch class Jan 1

Join the Gorge Rocket Club for a class about flying and building rockets with others on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. at Westside Elementary in Hood River.

This sanctioned club with the National Association of Rocketry has logistical support from Hood River Hobbies and Hood River Community Education. Fees apply. Visit hoodriverhobbies.com for more information.

Youth Choir auditions Jan 8-9

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Youth Choir auditions for children ages 8-13 happen on Jan. 8 from 5:30-6 p.m. at The Dalles Chenoweth Elementary School and Jan. 9 from 5:30-6 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School.



If your child or student is interested, please contact Corin Parker at parkerc@nwasco.k12.or.us or 541-506-3350 ext. 5058.

History of Railroading in the Columbia River Gorge featuring Bill Burgel

Railroads have been in the Columbia Gorge for more than 150 years. Today, more than 80 trains daily transverse the Gorge. Hear about the history of railroading in the Gorge from Bill Burgel, former chief train dispatcher for Union Pacific, on Jan. 25 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $16 and $5 for the 7 p.m. program only.

Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org to purchase tickets online by Jan. 23.