Girls work hard in loss to Milwaukie

Led by Lizzie Weekly’s 14 points, the Hood River Valley High School Eagles girls basketball team had their strongest outing of the new season on Friday.

The Eagles lost to visiting Milwaukie, 61-40. The quicker Mustang team was led by freshman standout Cali Denson with 36 points, many coming on steals and breakaways as well as four three-pointers.

The Eagles pursued every ball until the end and won the fourth quarter 16-11.

“We were more aggressive offensively than we have been so far this year,” coach Donnie Herneison said. “Lizzie Weekly did a good job stepping up offensively to lead the team, and also on the defensive end guarding Cali Denson.”

Two telling stats for Milwaukie: 26 transition points (compared to three for Hood River) and 31 points off turnovers (HRV had 14).

Weekly scored 14 points on six-of-12 shooting, and added two free throws. Barrett Ihde added eight points and Kaitlyn McNerney six.

Weekly also led the team in rebounding with 10; Bailey Frazier and Ihde both had eight, and Molly Routson five.

The Eagles shot 16-of-51 as a team, or 27.6 percent, while Milwaukie rang in at 40 percent, and hit seven of 29 three point attempts. The Eagles were 0-for-7 from three-point range

“We just have to keep making progress every day in practice and using these preseason games to get ready to face the IMC next month,” Herneison said. “We still have a long row to hoe this season, with many opportunities and challenges in front of us.”

The team played without point guard Haylee Baker, who suffered an ankle injury in the first game of the season.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Eagles host Sandy tonight and travel to Reynolds on Friday.