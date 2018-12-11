HR Hotel renovates downstairs gathering space

The basement space still needs a stage and lighting for the goal of returning Hood River Hotel to its former status as a regular venue for concerts.

But otherwise, the ballroom and bar are ready for just about any group of 300 or fewer needing a place to gather.

The basement of the historic hotel has been extensively refitted with what General Manager Jeremy Duncan describes as “primarily aesthetic upgrades.”

The carpet is gone and the original 1910 floor has been refinished.

“We love this room,” said hotel owner Todd Breslau, who also has Jupiter and Jupiter Next Hotels on East Burnside in Portland.

“We’ve got more work to do down here, but we envision this not only as an event space but also a concert space,” Breslau said.

The guest rooms and the lobby were renovated in 2017-18, and the event space was finished this summer.

It accommodates 300 standing, 150 seated, and 200 for theater.

Hood River Hotel is located at First and Oak streets in downtown Hood River.