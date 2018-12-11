HRV boys win Madras Tournament

Hood River Valley High School boys basketball got on the winning track with weekend wins and the Madras tournament championship.

“The boys were outstanding this weekend,” coach Christopher Dirks said. “We really worked on being under control in the paint, and it showed going from 45 percent in the key on opening weekend to 67 percent this weekend. We also did a little better job keeping our opponent off the offensive glass.”

HRV 61, La Grande 56:

Dirks said, “We went into halftime trailing and had a much better second half. We kept our turnovers low, only committing 10 to their 12, and shot 77 percent from the FT line, which came into play late in a close game."

Carson Flores finished with 21 points going six-for-six from the line; Noah Webster had 16 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists, while Brandon Smiley had his biggest game of the season with 10 points, shooting five-for-eight from the field. German Diaz led the team with eight rebounds.

HRV 83, Madras 73:

Carson Flores finished with a career high 34 to go along with six rebounds and five steals; and Noah Webster recorded a triple with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

German Diaz had 18 points and 11 rebounds, along with seven assists.

“Those three standouts were accompanied by a great supporting cast including seven rebounds and five points from Jack Siekkinen and outstanding physicality on the glass from Brandon Rivera and Cruise Hawk which helped us to come in first place,” Dirks said.

“Watching Madras play The Dalles on Friday night before our game on Saturday gave the guys an idea of what to expect. Madras is an aggressive team that presses the entire game and platoon subs five guys in every couple minutes. We went into the game focused on being composed no matter what happened knowing there would be a lot of turnovers and fouls,” Dirks said.

The Eagles established a large lead early, but went into the half up just 43-39.

“In the third we regained control of the game and held on to a double digit for the rest of the game,” Dirks said.

“We have now won the Madras in back to back seasons, and have momentum moving into games against two 6A schools this week.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Eagles host Sandy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Vannet Court at HRVHS.