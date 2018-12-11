Letters to the Editor for December 12

SECRETS thanks

I just want to send a huge thank you to Drew, Anna and Liz (aka Steelhead, River Otter, and Huckleberry) from the Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute (CGEI).

As a parent, I signed up to volunteer in my daughter’s fifth grade class at Trout Lake for something called SECRETS.

Little did I know that I was in for nine weeks of an ecology program that teaches the fundamentals of ecosystems and the environment in an exciting and dynamic manner. Every Friday, Drew, Anna and Liz brought their full enthusiasm, singing voices, skits, crafting skills and games to the classroom.

The field day, despite being a freezing morning, was exceptionally more exciting than any science fieldtrip from my school days.

CGEI is a 501c3 non-profit. Please donate to support their mission, vision and core values to “foster a sense of wonder in the natural systems of the Columbia River Gorge.”

Well done, CGEI, and thank you!

Lisa Evans

White Salmon

Enlightened

Thanks for publishing the cartoons and letters about climate change. As Adrian Fields wrote in his Dec. 8 letter, the greenhouse effect was discovered in the 1800s.

That was right around the time the light bulb was invented, which got me thinking: Those of you who question humans’ impact on the climate might consider taking a look at photos of the earth at night from space. Just Google “earth at night” — it’s fun and astounding and beautiful and you can even find Hood River!

Is it hard for me to believe we’ve been able to light up a good portion of the planet in just 100 years? It sure is, but I believe it.

Graham Bergh

Hood River