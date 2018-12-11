Nordic team shows depth and promise at first league race

The HRV Nordic team got its first race under its belt on Saturday.



Nine boys and 18 girls journeyed to Bend, spent the night, awoke to a dusting of snow, and arrived at the Virginia Meissner Sno-Park ready to catch their first glimpse of the this season’s OISRA northern league competition.

HRV boys placed fourth in team standings, behind Summit, Bend and Ridgeview. Ben Kaden stormed the course and ended with a solid podium finish of fifth place with a time of 17:12:03. Marshall Bailey skied in next for the Eagles at 22nd place.



Skiing and finishing close together were Sean Arpag, Aiden Wood, Ethan Fowler and Leo Kissinger in the 30th-45th positions. New skiers Solomon Jackson, Cozzi Debonis and Sky Siskar rounded out the HRV men’s field.

For some racers, it was only their third or fourth time on skis. In fact, one of Hood River’s newest skiers, Siskar, was first out of the interval gate start and first skier on the course for the 77 boys and 95 girls who competed Saturday. Unfortunately, Siskar broke a pole on the course, but showed perseverance and was able to finish, according to coach Joe Kelly.

“The race was a good introduction to the season and a good introduction to racing for the new skiers,” Kelly said. “Everyone had big smiles on their faces at the end.”

The race course was well groomed with a few sparse spots near the finish. Waxing was challenging as the weather ranged from cold and cloudy to warm and sunny, forcing decisions regarding using a colder, harder wax or a warmer, softer wax. The race was a classic style 4.5-kilometer loop with a field of 172 racers from seven high school programs in the OISRA northern league.

The HRV girls came in at an impressive third place in team standings behind Summit and Bend. Frances and Josephine Dickenson just missed podium finishes by less than two seconds at 11th and 12th place respectively (times of 20:58 and 20:30). Emma Kelly followed in 18th place, whose fall at the start cost her a little time, then a phalanx of 22nd to 29th place finishes by Sophie Kaden, Luka Pader, Celia Acosta, Erica Wellenstein and Lyric Emmons.

A solid line up of HRV girls took up more positions in the pack. Myuki Gerald, Mira Olson, Poppy Miller, Kyla Zorza, Lucy Hennessey, Tate Hixson, Amelia Huxtable, Regina Sanchez, Grace Reagan and Mieka McKnight will be watching their times decrease and their standings move up as the season progresses.



The Nordic team gets a racing break over the holiday, but not a training break, their coaches report.

WHAT’S NEXT

Classic style race at Teacup Sno Park on Mount Hood on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.