Planning like all our kids live here

Coming home to the west side of Hood River the other day, I passed a sign on May Street that I’ve seen many times: “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here," a good reminder to slow down and be mindful. But in truth, all the kids in this town are “our” kids, aren’t they? Or perhaps not.

The sign caught my eye as I was thinking about the raging controversy in our community over the Westside Area Concept Plan, developed through a partnership between the City of Hood River, Hood River County and the state Transportation and Growth Management program, over a number of years. The conflict, in essence, comes down to two perspectives: Those who expect growth is inevitable, that housing, especially what is called workforce or affordable housing, is in short supply, and who favor a plan that makes a place for affordable housing; on the other side of the issue, those who prefer that things just stay the way they are.

When we moved here almost 20 years ago and built our home on the west side, we were surrounded by mostly bare land. Around us, substantial neighborhoods have gone up since then. We used to barely look before we pulled out onto Frankton Road, and now that requires diligence. Many people discovered what we know: This is a wonderful community, and wonder attracts people. They will come.

And where will we put them? The decisions we make about growth, development and housing will be made by a community of people who politically are in sync in many ways. We are a blue city, supporting Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Anna Williams and Chrissy Reitz, while all around us, more conservative politicians prevail. So this is essentially an argument among us liberals. But many of my friends, people I deeply admire and love, take a break from what I think are traditional liberal ideals when it comes to the Westside Concept Plan. Our ambivalence about affordable housing and our fears of less than homogeneous streets, are clearly making an appearance.

Over my years here, several of my dearly admired friends have expressed the view that “those” people ... the servers, the gas pumpers, the line cooks, the day care workers, the retail workers ... can just live somewhere else. “Let them live in The Dalles, and work here,” is the refrain I’ve heard from many. Of the Westside Area Concept Plan, I’ve heard lots of concerns about traffic impacts, school impacts, and that denser neighborhoods will not lead to affordable housing.

I acknowledge that we don’t yet have all the answers for traffic and schools, though the plan certainly addresses them. But when we focus solely on these issues, we are solving for the wrong problem, as my algebra teacher used to say.

The right problem is: How do we want to live in this community, together? My Democratic ideals tell me that I don’t want to live in a virtual gated community where the price of entry is the ability to afford a $400,000 house. I want to live close to the people who draw my blood, gas my car, sack my groceries and fill my water glass. I don’t want those folks to live in The Dalles.

Why? Recently, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from the Bronx, New York, became the youngest woman member ever elected to Congress. She is entering another virtual gated community, the House of Representatives. Already she is challenging her fellow members about hiring unpaid interns, about lavish health insurance for members and members only. She is still paying off her school loans. She worked as a waitress. Her family faced eviction from their home after her father died. The only way that Congress will change is from the inside, and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez plans to use the battering ram from the inside out.

Our community needs the same sorts of voices. If we are to make progress on race, educational attainment, the environment and other long-cherished Democratic values, we need to make room for the voices of folk who buy their gas a few dollars at a time and struggle to pay the power bill in January.

That is community, in all its messy, unpredictable beauty, and the kind I want as a Democrat and a citizen of Hood River.

Achieving that makes it worthwhile for all of us to stay at the table, work through our concerns over traffic and open space and all the other issues. My hope in this new year is that we come to that table yearning for real community, where we slow down for all the children, not just the ones that live under our own roof.

Kathy Watson lives in Hood River. She adds: If you want to learn more about the Westside Concept Plan, visit www.hrwestsideplan.com. You can also sign up to get regular information about meetings, etc. at www.hrwestsideplan.com/get-involved.