Port increases summer event rates

The Port of Hood River has increased its event rates for the Event Site during the busy summer months to encourage a move to other locations or reschedule to the shoulder season.

This change will hopefully help solve a problem that Daryl Stafford, marina and waterfront manager, brought before the port commission during its fall planning session last month: The number of events looking to use the waterfront increased by 32 percent this year — a growth that Stafford and the commission agreed is positive — but these events restrict user access to the Event Site and its parking lot.

“It (the increase in events) is affecting the community of users,” said Commission President Hoby Streich. “But it’s positively affecting the community of commerce.”

During the planning session, the commission discussed the best way to manage the area and balance these two user groups, taking into account issues such as overcrowding, public beach access and potential parking revenue loss.

“The direction I’ll need going forward is revenue versus access,” Stafford said.

During July and August 2018, the average parking revenue per day at the Event Site Parking Lot was approximately $540, while the daily exclusive rate for events was $900.

“You have people coming in and taking the cherry from the very, very top of the cake,” said Commissioner John Everitt. “They get the parking, they get the waterfront … and I don’t think we should let them.”

He added that exceptions should be made for events such as Kiteboard 4 Cancer, which he said “is a very deep-rooted event in our community.”

“If you’re going to restrict access to the beach, to the sandbar, then I’d say no,” said Executive Director Michael McElwee. But, he added, “It’s called ‘The Event Site’ because it was designed, not entirely, for events.”

Events taking up the parking lot have always displaced passholders, but the problem was more prevalent this year than it has in the past because of a sharp increase in parking pass sales.

“When we started advertising the parking plan … we saw a significant increase in parking pass sales,” McElwee said, “so, I attribute that to the fact that we now have a paid parking plan for the street.”

The port sold 5 percent more daily passes and 46 percent more annual passes for the Event Site Parking Lot this year than it did the year before. In total, the Event Site Parking Lot raised $139,534 in parking revenue in 2018 — 23 percent more than it did in 2017.

“Of course, none of them (the pass-holders) like their (parking) spot to be taken away,” said Commissioner John Everitt. “The people who live here and buy passes, they’re not happy; the people who come for events are super happy.”

Following that meeting, Stafford developed an updated rates schedule, which she presented to the commission at its regular Dec. 4 meeting.

For July and August only, the 2019 rates for events with over 100 people attending are: $1,500 per day for exclusive use of the Event Site and the entire parking lot; $900 per day for exclusive use and the partial parking lot; and $600 per day for exclusive use, excluding the parking lot.

The rate for events with under 50 people will be $150 per day; and $325 per day for events with 50-100 people — both exclude reserved parking.

Set-up and clean-up days, which the port states “does not imply exclusive use and shall not significantly impact normal use of venue,” will cost an additional $200 per day.

The goal of these changes was to incentivize event coordinators to consider moving their event to a different location or holding it during the shoulder season, when prices are cheaper.

“I think this is a great approach,” said Commissioner David Meriwether regarding the rate changes.

Commissioner Brian Shortt expressed concern that these changes will push out some of the recreation that invests in the community, but said the port should “attempt to get the best of both worlds.”

The commission approved the new rate schedule, which will take effect in 2019.

Stafford said that she has talked with event coordinators about the changes and, while many are unwilling to change dates or venue, “all of them are very much wanting to work with me on this,” she said.

Event coordinators were in favor of the port managing parking for their events, potentially having attendees park on Lot 1 until it is developed.