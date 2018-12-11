Sheriff Log, Nov. 24 to Dec. 9

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 24 — Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks — Domestic violence assault reported.

Nov. 27 — Wy’east Road — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV and strangulation.

Nov. 29 — Hood River — Male arrested for domestic assault IV.

Dec. 1 — Baseline Drive — Strangulation and harassment reported in Parkdale.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 26 — Neal Creek Road — Identity theft reported.

Nov. 28 — Mt. Hood Meadows — Ongoing fraud reported.

Dec. 5 — Holly Drive, 3600 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 24 — I-84 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Nov. 29 — Barrett and Markham — Deputies responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Nov. 30 — Highway 281 near Baseline — Deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle in the ditch in Parkdale. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 1 — Post Canyon Road — Abandoned vehicle towed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 26 — Cooper Dam Road, 1700 block — Juvenile female arrested for a probation violation.

Nov. 31 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for a detainer.

Dec. 4 — State Street, 300 block — Cascade Locks male arrested for a probation violation detainer and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

Nov. 26 — Arrowhead Drive, 3700 block — Theft and criminal mischief reported.

Nov. 27 — I-84 at exit 51, Cascade Locks — Theft reported by a contractor working on the historic highway project near Wyeth.

Nov. 28 — Barrett Drive, 3800 block — Theft and extortion reported.

Nov. 29 — State Street, 300 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 1 — Tamarack Road, 3100 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.

Dec. 3 — Woodworth Drive, 4600 block — Package theft reported in Parkdale.

Dec. 3 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Deputy assisted the Lincoln City Police Department with a stolen vehicle report. The theft occurred in Lincoln City.

Dec. 4 — Mud Alley Drive, 3600 block — Theft reported. The victim said items had been taken from their vehicle overnight.

Sex offenses:

Nov. 30 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a sex crime.

Other:

Dec. 3 — Cooper Dam Road — Juvenile female reported as a runaway.

Dec. 3 — E. Ninth Street, The Dalles — Juvenile female runaway reported to have been located.

Dec. 4 — Highway 35, 5800 block — Missing pistol reported.

Dec. 6 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Informational report filed.