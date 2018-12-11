The treacherous nature of crosswalks

Q. Why did the journalist cross the street?

A. To get to the coffee shop.

Working downtown like I do, I am no stranger to crossing State and Oak streets and all of their connectors. I’ve also spent time watching others attempting to cross the street — call it lunchtime entertainment, if you will, during the warmer months when I’m able to take my break outside.

One thing I’ve noticed: You’re basically taking your life in your hands when you cross the street.

Now, full disclosure, I’ve never had even a remotely close call with getting hit in the crosswalk. This is because I make eye contact with a vehicle’s driver — in both directions — before I step out and on my merry way. When one vehicle stops, that is not an indicator that the other one will, too. I’ve seen too many instances where one car stops and a pedestrian makes it halfway across before a car in the other direction zooms by without any hesitation.

It’s scary to watch. I assume it’s even scarier to experience.

There have also been times I’ve counted as many as four cars pass by before someone stops. Even by the library, where the crosswalk is equipped with flashing lights.

Don’t even get me started on the speeders. Which, I suppose, makes me officially old. Or just law abiding.

We all know that pedestrians have the right of way at crosswalks. We learned that when we took the written portion of our driver’s test. And not only that, in Oregon, all intersections are considered crosswalks, marked or not.

To quote the 2018-2019 Oregon Driver’s Manual:

“Pedestrians are vulnerable users on the road. You must stop for pedestrians crossing the road at any marked or unmarked crosswalk. A pedestrian is crossing the road when any part or extension (cane, wheelchair, bicycle, etc.) of the pedestrian moves onto the road.

“Stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian crossing a crosswalk when the pedestrian is: In your lane of travel; in a lane next to your lane of travel, including a bike lane or in the lane you are turning into …

“Do not pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk. The driver may be waiting for a pedestrian to cross the road.

“You are not required to stop if the pedestrian is in a crosswalk on the other side of a safety island.”

(Page 36, if you want to see for yourself.)

Now, granted, a pedestrian has to obey crossing signals and markings — but they’re also out in the open. A driver, at least, has a car around them for protection.

And I know — there are places in Hood River where it’s practically impossible to see a pedestrian who is waiting to cross; I’m thinking that intersection on the Heights by Pine Street Bakery. I became very pro bulb-out after the Streets Alive event on the Heights at the end of September. I would have liked the bulb-outs to stay.

I also know how frustrating it is to be driving down Oak during the height of tourist season, when it seems people like to camp out in the crosswalk, wait to cross until after you’ve put your car back into drive for the last crosswalk user, or start to cross and then change their mind.

Still, I’m asking that we all be a little more thoughtful to pedestrians when we’re behind the wheel — a “do unto others as you’d have them do to you” kind of thing.

Because really, being 10 seconds later to your destination instead of potentially hurting someone is 10 seconds well spent.

And if mortal peril isn’t enough of an incentive, maybe the $250 fine for failure to stop is.

Trisha Walker is a walker, not a runner, and yes, that distinction is important.