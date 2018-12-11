Two weekend losses for Horizon hoops

Horizon Christian School lost basketball games Friday and Saturday and will try to get back on the winning track this week with the start of Big Sky Conference play.

Horizon (2-2 overall) lost 69-60 at then-unbeaten Damascus Christian on Friday, and a day later lost 59-53 to visiting and unbeaten Trout Lake. Horizon was on the road Tuesday for a league game at Echo (results were not available at press time); the Hawks travel to top-ranked Prairie City for a non-league game Friday before returning home Saturday for another league tilt — 5 p.m. against Ione.

Damascus used hot shooting last week to hand Horizon its first loss. The Eagles shot 78 percent from the field through two and a half quarters to build a 23-point lead. The Hawks caught fire themselves in the final 12 minutes to pull within seven, but they could get no closer.

Horizon senior guard Bailey Holste started the charge with eight of his 12 points in the third quarter. Senior wing Alex Petshow, who sat out most of the third period because of foul trouble, took over in the fourth. He was five-for-five from the field in the quarter — including three, three-pointers — and finished with a game-high 22 points.

Horizon’s Derek Johnston added 11 points and led the team in rebounding with eight; Caleb Lingel chipped in 10 points.

Horizon also had to play from behind on Saturday at home against Trout Lake. The Mustangs built a 44-34 lead through three quarters before the Hawks mounted a comeback. Petshow again led the way, scoring 16 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. Petshow added 10 rebounds to register a double-double — as did Lingel, who had 11 rebounds and 10 points. Johnston added 10 rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Micah Colburn led Trout Lake with 19 points, including three, first-half three-pointers to help the Mustangs build their insurmountable lead.