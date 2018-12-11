Yesteryears: Mild flu hits valley hard in 1928

1918 — 100 years ago

For the first time since it has been established in its new quarters on Oak Street, a News representative visited the plant of the Hood River Creamery last week, makers of the famous “Oregold” butter, and spent half an hour very profitably in looking into the work it is doing.

Manager W.M. Black and his assistant, Ed Thornton, are busy people, but they gladly told him all about the working of the plant and what the company is accomplishing. “Since the fire of last fall, the plant has been strictly modernized, and I believe the fire is going to be a good thing for the company,” said Mr. Black.

Verbatim: More soggy weather ahead this December November was one of the wettest months on record in Oregon. The good news is November is history. The bad news is more of the same soggy weather is predicted for December, and so far, the predictions are right on the mark. As of last Tuesday, Mt. Hood Meadows had a snow base of 100 inches and a total of 140 inches in upper elevations, with still more on the way. And if you’re a skier, that’s dandy. Chains are required to get there. In Hood River, predictions for Dec. 7-8 called for rain-snow showers. The November rainfall totals set some records and came close to breaking rain totals in other areas. Astoria had 19.6 inches, breaking the old mark of 17.47 inches. Portland’s total of 11.03 inches was the third wettest November on record. Medford had its second soggiest November with 7.67 inches. The coast had so much rain, severe erosion became a real danger. Climatologist George Taylor blamed La Niña, the cooling of ocean currents that causes changing weather patters to draw moisture into the Northwest. More wet news — the trend is likely to continue into January and February, with the possibility of snow at lower elevations likely. — Hood River News, December 9, 1998

1928 — 90 years ago

For the past 10 days, the principal diversion has been “going down with influenza.” At this time, many families report one or more of their members down with this disease, and quite a number of families have had the unpleasant experience of each individual in turn going to bed with a spell of this disease. In the great majority of cases, the visitation has been of a mild nature, for although the patients have been miserably ill for a few hours, the high fever and chills have been of comparatively short duration, and the complications of previous epidemics have been almost entirely absent.

1938 — 80 years ago

Much of the time allotted for the city council meeting Monday night of this week was taken up with discussion of plans for the purchase of new firefighting equipment, recently provided when voters of this city sanctioned, by a large majority, floatation of a bond issue not to exceed $15,000 to furnish the fire department with modern equipment.

Discussion revealed that the fire department favors the purchase of a 750-gallon pumper of approved type, together with an emergency truck for the quick transportation of equipment to fires in an incipient stage.

1948 — 70 years ago

Groundbreaking services will be held tomorrow (Saturday) morning on west May Street near 17th on the site of the projected chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church.

“This has been a long-cherished goal of the local members who have met for many years in the K.P. Hall and other rented quarters who are now meeting Sundays in the basement of Library Hall,” states one of its members. The new chapel will be of Colonial style.

The chapel will seat 180 people with an overflow capacity of 300 made possible by utilizing the recreation hall at the rear of the chapel.

1958 — 60 years ago

Ranger Cranson Fosburg has as much Christmas spirit as anyone else — but he has a job to protect the national forest lands from needless damage, too. Thus, Mr. Fosburg makes it clear you can’t just take axe in hand and go off after that Christmas tree at will.

Permits must be secured from the Ranger Station at Parkdale — for $1 per family — before you go tree hunting on national forest or county land. The permit is good for one tree.

1968 — 50 years ago

Diamond Fruit Growers members Tuesday voted heavily in favor of merging their organization with Washington Canners Cooperative. Wednesday, they were awaiting the results from a vote of members of the Washington Cooperative. In one of the heaviest votes ever recorded by DFG, an 86 percent majority of those turning out favored the merger. Diamond Fruit Growers would be the surviving organization, with headquarters in Hood River.

1978 — 40 years ago

About 175 regular teachers headed back to classes in Hood River Valley schools Monday and principals reported by Wednesday it was “business as usual.” In the isolated cases where attendance was down, it was back to normal by Wednesday, and Oregon’s second largest teacher strike was being put into the background.

It won’t be a banner year for construction in Hood River. If it wasn’t certain before, it was after City Engineer Donald J. Branton delivered his 11-month report Tuesday. “There just hasn’t been the commercial building that we saw last year,” he said.

1988 — 30 years ago

With construction underway and a June grand opening projected, 26 of the 100 apartments at Down Manor have been spoken for, according to Bill Baker, administrator. Baker is spreading the world about plans for the $6.6 million retirement home, telling organizers and individuals about coming amenities.

Local people and those with local ties have the first chance at reserving a spot in the home, in keeping with conditions set by the late Louise Next Down. It was her $1.3 million bequest that provided the seed money for the facility.

1998 — 20 years ago

Operation Shoe Box was a big success at Mid Valley Elementary last month, with students contributing 94 shoe boxes filled with emergency supplies. This was a project sponsored by Northwest Medical Teams to help families in Honduras who suffered through Hurricane Mitch. Many thanks to teacher Judie Holt-Mohar for organizing this activity, to Tiffany Saunders and her mom for wrapping the boxes, and to Randy Bell for delivering them to Portland.

2008 — 10 years ago

School board members of the Hood River County School District have a lot to think about between now and January: How to deal with state funding woes and what to do about declining enrollment at Cascade Locks School.

A $498,000 reduction in this year’s budget was announced last week.

