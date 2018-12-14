Church News, updated for Dec. 15 edition

Blue Christmas service at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., is offering a Blue Christmas service Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for those experiencing feelings of grief during the holidays. It will include a litany of remembrance, light, music, and space for stillness and contemplation.

Final Advent concert Dec. 21 at Riverside

The final Friday noon Advent concert, hosted by Riverside Community Church, will be Dec. 21, featuring the Bell Choir from Hood River Valley Christian Church under the direction of Mary Ann Parrott, and the Barley Draught Band playing traditional Irish music. Riverside is located at Fourth and State streets.

Churches announce Christmas schedules

Wy’east Community Church, the brown church in downtown Odell, will be hosting a twilight Christmas Eve service on Monday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. “We invite you to join us to hear the Advent story and sing songs,” said a church press release.

St. Mark’s will hold a service of “Lessons and Carols” on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service will be on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 541-386-2077.

Immanuel Lutheran, Ninth and State, will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., with “meaningful and lasting traditions and a relevant, joy-filled life message,” said Pastor Jeff Mueller. Christmas goodie bags will be given to the children in attendance. Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Hood River Valley Christian Church’s Advent and Christmas schedule is as follows:

Dec. 16 — Third Sunday of Advent, “Joy;” 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. children and youth Christmas play, 11:45 a.m. Christmas fellowship dinner

Dec. 21 — Longest Night service; 7 p.m. worship with silence, prayers and candle lighting

Dec. 23 — Fourth Sunday of Advent, “Love;” 10:30 a.m. worship

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve; 7:30 p.m. worship with candlelight, carols, communion and choir

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold an Advent penance service on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. Children’s Mass in English

7 p.m. Spanish Mass

10 p.m. Christmas Night Mass

Christmas Day Masses are 8 a.m. in Spanish and 10 a.m. in English.

Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont, will hold its Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 “celebrating the birth of our Savior with Christmas hymns and a candlelight service,” said a church press release.