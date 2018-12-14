Hood River News logo

Death Notice for Dec. 15 edition: Bruce Forsberg

As of Friday, December 14, 2018

Bruce Forsberg

Bruce Forsberg passed away on Dec. 13, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Bruce was born on March 10, 1960, and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

