Adult Center seeks Meals on Wheels donations

Hood River Valley Adult Center has been spreading the word about ways the community can assist the Meals on Wheels program, which brings hot meals to local residents who are unable to come to the center for lunch.
Inserted in the Dec. 12 Hood River News edition was an informative pink flier with information about how to donate so that “no senior goes hungry.”
Inadvertently omitted from the flier was the mailing address for sending in the form and donations.
That address is Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River, OR 97031.
Tax-deductible donations of any size are accepted, by check or by credit card. Support can also be made for the Adult Center Theater program.
See full details in the “How to Help” listing in the Dec. 19 edition.
