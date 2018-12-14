Burtons Say Goodbye

After 39 years of serving the Hood River community with dental work, Dr. Bruce Burton and his wife, Connie, are closing their offices and retiring.

The Burtons’ time in Hood River began when Bruce visited with Connie’s family and fell in love with the region, and he took over the practice of a family member.

“I took over for my wife’s grandfather, Dr. Warner Henderson, when I graduated from school,” said Bruce. “I came to the area with Connie’s family and had never seen a more beautiful place.”

While dentistry has been their entire lives, it was never on their horizons growing up. Bruce was an avid sports fan, playing football in high school and college, and interested in science, while Connie was passionate about art. Both attended Lewis and Clark College, where their seemingly opposing academic interests, and budding romantic interest, would lead them to the dentistry life.

“I originally wanted to be a coach and biology teacher, but I also wanted to get this girl Connie to go out with me,” said Bruce. “She was an art major, so I signed up for this art class and that worked. That class made me realize I liked both science and art, and I found dentistry was a good combination of the two.”

Following their graduation from Lewis and Clark, and Bruce’s graduation from dental school, the two would set off on a 39-year stretch. Over the years, Bruce kept his dental skills high, achieving and maintaining his status as a Board Certified General Dentist, a title awarded by the American Board of General Dentistry that requires rigorous education and examinations.

“It meant a lot to me to have that certification,” said Bruce. “I’m blessed to be in Hood River and I want to be at my best for my patients.”

Though not originally working for the practice, Connie would join in 1983 at the front office, a temporary position that eventually became full-time. While stressful and challenging at times, Bruce acknowledges how vital Connie has been to the success of the practice.

“I never would have been able to do the things I have, any of my achievements or certifications, if it wasn’t for the partnership with my wife,” said Bruce. “Without that partnership, it would have never worked.”

Beyond giving fillings and fixing toothaches, many in the Hood River community know Bruce for his involvement with the football team at Hood River Valley High School. Beginning as an assistant coach in 1980, Bruce was tapped for head coach in 1993. He stepped away for a few years after becoming president of the Academy of General Dentistry in 2005, but returned as an assistant coach after his term. Being able to coach was an important aspect of Bruce’s time in Hood River.

“Football coaches changed my life when I was young, and I always wanted to pay it forward,” said Bruce. “Having the opportunity to be involved in student athlete’s lives and have a positive influence has been very rewarding.”

With Bruce’s coaching years behind him, and the pair celebrating their 65th birthdays soon, the time has come for the Burtons’ to step away from dentistry.

“It’s time,” said Connie. “It’s time to hand it off to someone else.”

Retirement is a hallmark of any working American, with most seeing it as an opportunity to adventure and embark on a new chapter of their lives. The Burtons are no different; from visiting with family to seeing the world, the pair are excited for what lies ahead.

“I’m looking forward to it, to doing different things and having a less detailed life,” said Connie.

Their departure is bittersweet, however, as the Burtons’ practice has connected them with many in the Hood River community and their staff. Being able to connect with the patients was at the core of their work.

“People aren’t just patients, they’re part of your extended family,” said Bruce. “Hood River is a beautiful place to live and has a diverse group of people; we’ve been so blessed to be here. I’m going to miss the people — my staff and patients. It’s much more than just being their dentist and doing fillings; it’s about being engaged in their lives.”

The Burtons’ practice will be taken over by Dr. Kevin Prates and called Heights Dentistry. The staff had a debut of sorts in September, on 10th in front of the clinic, providing a hydration station and handing out swag at the Streets Alive event.