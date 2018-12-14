Christmas Project baskets almost ready

On Thursday, Jodi Wyatt’s seventh grade class took a bus from Hood River Middle School to the Hood River County Fairgrounds to volunteer with the Christmas Project, packing up boxes that will be available for families to pick up Friday and Saturday afternoons.

With direction from Project Director Bruce Holmson and several Christmas Project volunteers, the students set up an assembly line and packed between 60 and 70 boxes in an hour.

“I think it’s nice and I like it, like how some people don’t have to waste all their money, just have this,” said student Maritsa Rivera, “and I like helping people, it’s nice.”

Several sports teams have signed up to help finish packing, Holmson said, and to help distribute boxes this weekend.

Registered families are asked to bring their receipts, and will also receive a $40 gift card to Rosauers, eggs, margarine, either bread or tortillas from Juanitas, and a couple of donated items and emergency blankets of their choosing.

For more information or to volunteer, visit hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com/index.html.