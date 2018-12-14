Dell Charity finds quitting success in tobacco treatment program

The Gorge Tobacco Treatment Program is a free, individualized approach to discovering a path to living tobacco free through goal setting and uncovering motivation. This program serves members of Wasco and Hood River counties, thanks to a grant from the Columbia Gorge Health Council supporting Tobacco Treatment Specialist Kirah Doerr.

In September, the Hood River News released an article sharing program information. Dell Charity saw it and contacted the program.

Charity had been a tobacco user for 50 years. He had attended a tobacco cessation program at the hospital in 2006, but went back to using tobacco regularly. His wife brought the News article to his attention. He called the number, started attending weekly appointments and chose to be tobacco free on Nov. 2.

Charity said he thanks staff at Windmaster for not selling him tobacco when he asked. In a small town like Hood River, access to tobacco was huge in helping him quit, he said.

What is his advice to others thinking about quitting? “Saying it is for yourself. It takes only one person to stop you from smoking and it’s yourself. Look in the mirror and say, ‘I am done.’”

“Dell says that seeing the gratification from family and seeing smiles on their faces when he can say, ‘Grandpa’s not smoking’ is an overwhelming feeling,” said Doerr. “He states it is unbelievable to see the love and support from everyone when he shares he has quit. So far, he has shared with doctor offices, family and friends — even those who still smoke. He is hoping that he can spark interest in others to think about quitting.”

Charity has also been able to show Doerr that the program is working and proving to be successful. “For Dell, being on time, happy to be there, excited to see his ‘smokelyzer’ score and choosing to be tobacco free for himself have all been contributing factors,” she said. “Dell is a walking example of what can happen when you put your mind to it.”

Those interested in quitting or talking about quitting tobacco should contact Doerr at 541-993-2210 or kirahd@ncphd.org.