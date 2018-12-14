Deputy faces gunfire in Parkdale; nine-hour standoff ends peacefully

A nine-hour standoff with a woman in Parkdale ended peacefully around 2 a.m. on Dec. 12, said a Hood River County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On Dec. 11, at about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from a female — later identified as 51-year-old Lisa Vieira — who was distraught, said the press release.

A short time later, Vieira’s employer called to report that she had not been to work for the last several days and that they were concerned about her wellbeing.

At about 4:54 p.m., Deputy Justin Thomas, a two-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, arrived at the female’s residence, located in the 5000 block of Booth Hill Road in Parkdale, to check on Vieira’s welfare. According to the sheriff’s office, Vieira immediately confronted the deputy with a firearm and ultimately fired several shots in his direction. Thomas was reportedly calling for backup before the shots were fired.

The deputy was able to safely retreat from the immediate area, while Vieira barricaded herself in her residence, officials said.

Tactical team members from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded.



At around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Vieira surrendered peacefully to an Oregon State Police SWAT Team, ending the nine-hour standoff.

Vieira was lodged at Northern Oregon Regional Corrections (NORCOR) in The Dalles on charges of attempted aggravated murder, recklessly endangering another person, and pointing a firearm at another.



No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team is continuing the investigation.