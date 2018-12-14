‘Glo & Joy’ brings art to Next Door programs

The Next Door’s Latinos en Accion (Latinos in Action) program was treated to a day of creativity and fun at a painting party at Joy’s Art Studio on Dec. 1, said a Next Door press release.

“Participants, including mothers and their children, had little or no painting experience and were excited, but a little nervous, about the blank canvas in front of them. But with the guidance of studio owner Joy Kloman, everyone created a charming, festive tree and went home with something beautiful to hang on their wall,” said the press release.

The painting party was part of a series, called the Glo & Joy Art Project, being offered to The Next Door’s program participants. Gloria Hammer, project creator, partners with Kloman to bring art, creativity, inspiration and empowerment to those who may not have such experiences otherwise.

Hammer, who has a background in child welfare, has spearheaded the effort to immerse more children, teens and families in the creative experience of painting, shown to develop positive skills such as persistence, cooperation, creative thinking, problem solving, motivation and self-confidence, said a press release.



For more information or to make a donation to the Glo & Joy Art Project, contact Justine Ziegler at The Next Door at 541-436-0304.