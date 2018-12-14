Hawks start league play with 29-point win at Echo

Horizon Christian snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday, opening Big Sky Conference play with a 55-26 boys basketball road win at Echo.

The Hawks (3-2 overall) fell behind 6-0 early before outscoring the Cougars 29-8 the rest of the first half.

Sophomore guard Kai Robertson led Horizon with 10 of his game-high 14 points before intermission. Robertson had two three-pointers and finished 6-for-10 from the field.

Freshman forward Alex Whitaker also had an efficient game for Horizon. He scored seven points — including shooting five-for-five from the foul line — led his team with six rebounds, and added two steals in 11 minutes of play. Senior guard Bailey Holste was the other Horizon starter to score in double figures with 11 points.

The Hawks were scheduled to play at top-ranked and unbeaten Prairie City in a non-league game Friday, before hosting Ione in a Big Sky contest at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Horizon goes back on the road Tuesday for another conference game at Condon.

