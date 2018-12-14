Hit and run injury

Responders treat an injured bicyclist Thursday after she was hit by an apparent hit-and-run driver at 9:50 a.m. on Tucker Road at Orchard Drive. The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered an apparent head injury, but her medical condition could not be confirmed by press time. She was able to speak with medics at the scene. Her bicycle suffered minimal damage. A witness said he was northbound behind a vehicle and noticed it weaving around the road before the suspect struck the woman on her left side. West Side Fire Department and Hood River County Sheriff responded. The case is under investigation.