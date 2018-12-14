HRV girls fall to Sandy; HRV boys beat at Sandy

The HRV girls basketball team fell to Sandy High School on Dec. 12, 55-33. While statistically competitive — HRV shot 33.3 percent from field goal range to Sandy’s 37.5 percent — the Eagles took just 23 shots to the Pioneers’ 47. The Eagles also struggled to maintain possession of the ball, as coach Donnie Herneisen explained.

“We have to be able to take care of the ball better. Right now, we are averaging 30 turnovers per game and only 28 points. It’s going to be difficult to be a competitive team with numbers like that,” said Herneisen.

The Eagles are in a tough spot lineup-wise as well; they have five players either out or dealing with injuries, three of whom are starters. Nevertheless, the Eagles’ season will continue, with their next two games being at home against Reynolds on Dec. 14 and Gresham on Dec. 18.

Kaitlyn McNerney led the Eagles in points with 12, followed by Morgan Baker with eight, Dani Valle and Barrett Ihde with four each, Reese Leiblein and Lizzie Weekly with two each and Haley Hughes with one.

The HRV boys basketball team lost to Sandy High School on Dec. 12, 68-88.

The Eagles fell behind quickly, ending the first quarter down by 18. Despite a moderate push in the second quarter, they went into halftime down 13. Sandy maintained their lead through the remaining half.

Coach Chris Dirks reflected that the game was a big takeaway for the team.

“I think this game exposed some weaknesses of ours,” said Dirks. “It will really put us to the test over the next few weeks, mentally and in practice.”

This loss comes after the Eagles’ back-to-back wins and puts their preseason record at 2-3. Despite that, Dirks is excited for what the season holds and what his team can do.

“Overall, I have a group of guys that I am excited to be around and work with,” said Dirks. “I believe we will fix our issues and be ready for league play come January. We knew it would be a bumpy road with our lack of varsity court time, but I have confidence in the guys on this team.”

Carson Flores and Noah Webster led the Eagles’ scoring with 30 and 19 points, respectively.