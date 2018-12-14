HRV swim teams win home opener

The HRVHS girls and boys swim teams both won their home opener on Dec. 6.

The girls bested The Dalles Riverhawks with a 126-34 finish, the boys with a 99-35 finish over the same school.

On the girls’ side, the Eagles were led by double first-place finishes of Sarah Arpag in the 200 and 100 free, Celilo Brun in the 400 free and 100 breast, and Faith Ocheskey in the 50 free and 100 back.

The girls team swept the 100 fly with Madaket Greenleaf in first, Abby McCormack in second and Maria Sandoval in third.

Lillie Tomlison won her 200 IM and placed second in the 100 free. Additional points were scored by Teddy Parkinson for second in the 100 breaststroke, Miyuki Gerald for second in the 200 IM and third in the 400 free, Olivia Sumerfield for second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free, Hazel Farr for third in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, Chloe Bullock for third in the 50 free, Jessica Galvez for fourth in the 100 back and Alea McCarthy for fourth in the 50 free.

For the boys, David Hecksel won the 200 IM and 200 free, Chad Klaas won the 50 free and 100 back, and Ethan Yoakum won the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke.

All three joined Mario Jaimez Villa in taking top honors for the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Jaimez Villa took second in the 50 free as well. Adam Burke won the 400 freestyle and placed second in the 200 IM.

Additional points were scored by Aden Cross for second in the 100 backstroke and Joshua Humann for fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free.

Owen Summersett placed second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free, Charlie Bickford was fourth in the 200 free and third in the 100 back, and Saylor Sundby finished third in the 200 free.

The Eagles are in a new district this season, but look to compete with their fast times and team depth.

The girls are 2-0 and the boys 1-0 to start the season. Next up: Dec. 20 at Pendleton.