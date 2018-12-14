HRV wrestling splits duals meet

The HRV boys wrestling team went 1-1 at the four-school duals meet on Dec. 12 at Woodburn, dropping their first dual to Cascade High 51-27 and winning their second dual against Woodburn 52-30. Ryan Zeller (132), Chad Muenzer (138), Alberto Rojas (195) and Angel Yanez (285) led the Eagles with victories in both of their matches, combining for 48 of the 79 total points.
Additional points were scored with single-match victories by Jason Muenzer (126), Preston Armstrong (145), Tristan Keely (160), Timothy Fletcher (170), Clayton Morris-Reade (182) and Logan Jensen (220).
The boys travel to Liberty High School on Saturday, Dec. 15 for a tournament, and then to Stevenson on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
