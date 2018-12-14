Kegler's Corner: Barker and Asai 700s

Court Barker and Nancy Asai starred in last week’s league bowling action at Hood River’s venerable Orchard Lanes. These two tenpin celebrities couldn’t have more diametrically opposite styles.

Young Mr. Barker plays the lanes deep inside between the third and fourth arrows with as much loft and projection as anyone. He works hard putting lots of “stuff” on the ball. Court’s game is all about his sharp breaking power hook. Nancy sets the ball down just over the foul line while playing the lanes more down and in around the second arrow. In the bowling world, this is known as the “track.” That’s where most people roll the ball and it provides a nearly optimum angle for the ball to enter the pins to get strikes. Nancy’s all-star game is finesse based — she lets the ball do the work, rolling a smooth, machine-like controlled hook.



Well, both styles worked beautifully last week. Court powered a slick scratch 725 three game series in the Wednesday night Fraternal league, which was even more notable because just about everybody else in this power packed league struggled last week. A 700 series for women is still an exceptional feat, but not so much for Nancy, who has racked up many in her august career. She did it again last week in the hip Tuesday Nite Mixed league, shooting a skillful scratch 703 set.

These two prove there are many ways to bowl successfully and in this great game women can beat men. Last week, Nancy outscored every other man in league action except Court. You don’t see that in most games. So, women, what are you afraid of, let’s go bowling!

Those who bowled the most pins over their average is another way to determine who was hot. Five of our classy keglers beat their averages by over 100 pins last week. Court Barker led that list too as he topped his average by 152 sticks in the Fraternal. That just nudged Nic Gutierrez who beat his average by 150 pins in the Tuesday Nite Mixed. Nic is a newbie to league action, but he showed he’s got game after notching a nifty scratch 229 game and 585 series last week. Nic proves you don’t have to be afraid of those big, bad league bowlers. League is for everyone! Feels good, doesn’t it, Nic! Nancy was 124 pins over her average in the same session. Geoff Wallin and Denise Endow also had it going in the Thursday County league where they exceeded their averages by 109 and 104 pins, respectively. Nice Bowling everybody!

LEAGUE REPORTS

Monday night Industrial: Nancy Asai, 241, 202 games and 627 series; Matt Hodges, 277 game; Joey Sheirbon, 255 game; Mike Bosse, 242 game; Jeff Miller, 237 game; Shaiyan Brittle, 213 game

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Nancy Asai, 255, 233, 225 games and 703 series; Jeremy Bloom, 279 game and 681 series; Mary Finley, 248, 234 games and 673 series; Ciena Brittle, 234 game and 607 series; Stuart Kawachi, 238 game; Patrick Olson, 237 game

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman, 235, 201 games and 627 series; Dave Baumsteiger, 215 game; Ron Baumsteiger, 205 game; Dick Sherrell, 211 game; Jesse Flores, 209 game; John Lyon, 201 game

Wednesday night Fraternal: Court Barker, 268, 245 games and 725 series; Ken Kramer, 268 game; Stan Pratnicki, 267 game; Jeff Miller, 237 game; Ciena Brittle, 209 game

Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Bernie Keys, 216 game; George Buck, 214 game; Kay Pratt, 213 game; Phil Wilson, 206 game

Thursday County: Andrew Hoffman, 235 game; Cy Cannon, 202 game; Steve Watt, 201