Lions’ screening helps identify local youth with vision needs

From Dec. 4-7, 24 volunteers conducted free vision screenings at the county’s seven elementary and middle schools.

The annual project draws from the Hood River EyeOpeners, Odell and Columbia Gorge Lions clubs. Lions saw 2,472 students; and of that total, 10.2 percent showed need of further examination and possible corrective lenses, according to Lions.

Volunteers are trained in the use of hand-held devices which emit a three-second series of passive light patterns to help assess students’ vision.

Data is automatically recorded and provided to families.

Art Carroll, co-president of the Odell Lions, chairs the annual project in coordination with the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, whose representative, Brad King, attends all screenings to ensure accurate tests.

Carroll, who has been leading the effort for 21 years, said the number of children requiring further examination was a slight improvement from previous years.