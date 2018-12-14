Officer wins ‘No Shave November’ — by many a whisker

Officer Isaac Miller won the “No Shave November” contest at the Hood River Police Department.

Miller expanded his goatee to a full beard and said he plans to keep it for awhile.

Also known as “Cheer the Beard,” the contest among a dozen police department officers raised $380 for the Columbia Gorge Child Advocacy Center.

“No Shave November” began in 2009 to bring awareness to cancer prevention and aid those fighting the battle, but has evolved into bringing awareness to other important topics.

This is the first year that the Hood River Police Department participated in the event.



“All in all, it went well,” said Sgt. Sal Rivera, who organized the effort.

“It helps out the center as far as being able to give those kids medical screening and other needs,” Rivera said. “Statistics show that abuse, either physical or sexual, is pretty common. The kids really need the help the center gives. Before (the advocacy center was formed) we had to take them to Portland and that was an ordeal, and now we keep it local and it’s better for them.”

Every department member who participated donated $20 to get the fundraising going. Additional donations can be made to Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center, 1625 Woods Court, Suite 102, or PO Box 904, Hood River, OR 97031.

The department will cheer the beard again next year for another local organization in need, said Rivera.

“We have another guy in the academy (Derek Fuss) who’ll probably give Isaac a good run for his money,” he said.

The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center was founded in 2009 by a group of dedicated community members, said a press release. The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center provides a safe, child-friendly environment where specially-trained professionals can conduct age-appropriate interviews and medical exams.

The center believes this is a much healthier and gentler approach than taking children to police stations and hospital emergency rooms, where these investigations were previously conducted. Now, these interviews are digitally recorded using state-of-the-art equipment, eliminating the need for multiple interviews and exams, sometimes by several different agencies.

The CGCAC staff works in close partnership with law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, juvenile department caseworkers, school personnel, victim’s advocates, Department of Human Services Child Welfare caseworkers, doctors, nurses and mental health providers. This compassionate, team approach facilitates the investigation, assessment, intervention and prosecution of child abuse.