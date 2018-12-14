POLICE LOG, Dec. 4 to 9

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 4 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Officer responded to a report of a male sleeping in a car at a local parking lot. The male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 6 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Washington female reported her vehicle had been vandalized on or around Nov. 26.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Dec. 4 — Sherman Avenue, 2200 block — Identity theft reported. A male learned his identity and social security number were used to create a utility account in Michigan.

Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Officer made contact with an employee regarding a counterfeit $100 bill.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.

Dec. 7 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — White Salmon resident contacted regarding a hit and run.

Dec. 8 — Columbia Street, 1800 block — Male cited for hit and run after crashing into a fence and leaving.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 5 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor violation. There was an active restraining order between the two adults in the vehicle. The male was taken into custody for violating the restraining order.

Dec. 5 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Parkdale resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful concealment of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

In the same incident, a Gresham resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a police officer, identity theft, failure to carry a license and a Hood River probation violation detainer.

Dec. 6 — Nichols Parkway — Female contacted regarding a restraining order violation. The male confirmed he violated the restraining order. He was taken into custody for violation of a restraining order.

Dec. 6 — State Street, 300 block — Wasco County resident cited and released on a probation violation detainer.

During the encounter, the resident made allegations of domestic assault that occurred days prior in another county. The resident was transported for medical examination and later interviewed. The information was forwarded to the county where the alleged incident occurred for follow up.

Dec. 7 — Pacific Avenue, 800 block — The Dalles resident arrested for a probation violation.

Dec. 9 — 12th Street, 1400 block — Hood River resident arrested for a probation violation.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 6 — Prospect Avenue, 2300 block — Theft of money reported.

Dec. 6 — Oak Street, 100 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Loss management contacted at a business regarding a theft.

Dec. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two subjects were arrested and/or cited for theft after shoplifting from different business locations.

Dec. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested and a female cited after taking items from different stores. The male was lodged at NORCOR and the female was cited and released.