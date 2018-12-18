‘Crisis on the Columbia’ talk on Dec. 19

Join Gorge Owned for “Crisis on the Columbia: How two women made a difference on the Cold War River,” a lesson on the importance of cross-cultural alliances led by Katy Barber on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“At mid-century, the Native fishing community of Celilo Village was in crisis,” begins a press release. “Large dams, a highway widening, and federal policies of termination and relocation conspired to remove Indian people from a place their families had occupied for more than 12,000 years. Stepping into this maelstrom were two women from very different backgrounds. Together, they forged an alliance that made a difference.

“Flora Thompson, along with her husband, Chief Tommy Thompson, had fought to protect fish drying sheds, fishing stations and Celilo Village homes for decades. Joining her was Martha McKeown, a high school English teacher, community activist and author of several local histories, including two children’s stories about the Thompsons. Their remarkable friendship can be traced through dozens of letters recently unearthed in the University of Oregon archives. Their intertwined story illustrates the importance of cross-cultural alliances at a transformative period in Northwest history.”

Tickets are available at Columbia Center for the Arts and eventbrite.com. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10.